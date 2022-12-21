Media: Greece closed the airspace for flights to and from Belarus

Greece closed the airspace for flights to and from Belarus.

This is reported by Pentapostagma with reference to the official directive.

"According to the councilʼs decision, planes operated by Belarusian air carriers are prohibited from landing, taking off from the territory of Greece or flying over its territory," the document says. Accordingly, Greek air carriers were prohibited from moving in the airspace of Belarus.

This decision was taken against the background of growing fears about the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine and the expectation of serious statements from the Lukashenko regime.