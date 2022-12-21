Media: Greece closed the airspace for flights to and from Belarus

Greece closed the airspace for flights to and from Belarus.
This is reported by Pentapostagma with reference to the official directive.
"According to the councilʼs decision, planes operated by Belarusian air carriers are prohibited from landing, taking off from the territory of Greece or flying over its territory," the document says. Accordingly, Greek air carriers were prohibited from moving in the airspace of Belarus.
This decision was taken against the background of growing fears about the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine and the expectation of serious statements from the Lukashenko regime.
- In December, Belarusian and Russian troops conducted coordination exercises. Russia also imports military equipment to Belarus, and its mobilized soldiers undergo training there.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that the Russians are training approximately 200,000 new soldiers and that he has no doubt that they will try to go to Kyiv a second time. The Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, and the commander of OC "South" also believe that Russia plans to launch another wave of the offensive in February 2023.
- The "Belarusian Gayun" project wrote that Russia has begun transferring its troops and equipment from training grounds in the north of Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border.
- At the same time, the USA does not yet see signs of preparations for an attack on Kyiv.