The SSU searched the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate in Sumy region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) came to search the Sofroniyevo-Molchenskyi Monastery of the UOC MP. The SSU explained its actions as counterintelligence measures and countering the subversive activities of the Russian special services.

"Given the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, these measures are being carried out, in particular, to prevent the use of religious communities as a center of "Russian peace" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts," the SSU noted.

Law enforcement officers inspect the territory, premises and check the servants for pro-Russian activities and connections with the occupiers.