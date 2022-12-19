Destroyed buildings and Russian equipment. The journalists showed how the Snake Island looks now

The correspondent of the "Donbass.Realii” ["Donbas.Realities"] project visited Snake Island, which was liberated from the Russians in the summer, and took a number of photographs there. It was there that for the first time after a full-scale invasion, Russia made a "gesture of goodwill", withdrawing troops from there under the blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The buildings on the island are mostly destroyed, a lot of destroyed Russian equipment, including at least three anti-aircraft missile gun complexes "Pantsir-C1", the air defense complex "Tor" and fuel tanks. Ammunition was also left on the island.