Destroyed buildings and Russian equipment. The journalists showed how the Snake Island looks now

The correspondent of the "Donbass.Realii” ["Donbas.Realities"] project visited Snake Island, which was liberated from the Russians in the summer, and took a number of photographs there. It was there that for the first time after a full-scale invasion, Russia made a "gesture of goodwill", withdrawing troops from there under the blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The buildings on the island are mostly destroyed, a lot of destroyed Russian equipment, including at least three anti-aircraft missile gun complexes "Pantsir-C1", the air defense complex "Tor" and fuel tanks. Ammunition was also left on the island.
- On June 30, the OC "South" reported that Russian troops left Snake Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the retreat from the island, but called it a "step of goodwill."
- After the landing of the Ukrainian landing force, which raised flags there and turned back, the Russians periodically shelled the island, but stopped doing so in July.