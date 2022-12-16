Media: Hungary froze Russian assets worth $925 million

In November, the amount of Russian assets frozen by the Hungarian government reached €870 million ($925 million).
This is reported by Reuters with reference to the Nepszava newspaper.
The publication cited a document from the European Commission, which states that as of November 25, Hungary has frozen the assets of sanctioned Russians in the amount of €870 million.
The representative of the European Commission refused to provide information about which assets were frozen in Hungary.
- On October 28, European Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand reported that the EU has currently frozen €17.5 billion in Russian assets.
- The European Commission presented a plan to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023 in the total amount of €18 billion on November 9. Hungary declared that it does not support this plan.
- The publication Politico wrote that Hungary was able to get the European Union to unfreeze part of the funds allocated to it. In return, the country lifted its veto on some important issues, including €18 billion in macro-financial assistance for Ukraine.
- On December 14, the European Parliament voted to allocate €18 billion in financial aid to Ukraine. Funds will be paid throughout 2023.