The morning rocket attack damaged nine energy generation facilities

The morning missile strike damaged nine generation facilities, as well as electricity distribution and transmission facilities.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

"There is damage to 9 generation facilities, substations that transmit electricity were also damaged, which caused production restrictions at facilities, first of all, nuclear generation. Now we are fixing it all. The Russians are trying to beat both generation and distribution and transmission facilities. This is another terrorist attack by the Russians," the minister noted.

According to him, the attack made it impossible to supply electricity to 50% of Ukrainian consumers.

"Now there are emergency power cuts. I hope that in the near future we will be able to stabilize the situation as much as possible. The nuclear generation is already under load, we are doing everything possible to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible. We ask citizens to accept this situation with understanding," Herman Halushchenko emphasized.

He also informed that todayʼs missile strike by the Russians also affected Moldova, and a telephone conversation with the Minister of Energy of Moldova has already taken place on this matter.