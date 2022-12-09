Bloomberg: Indian PM pulls out of annual summit with Putin over his threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister (MP) Narendra Modi will not hold his annual one-on-one summit with Putin after he threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources familiar with the matter.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirmed that there will be no meeting between Putin and Modi. This is only the second time since 2000 that the leaders of India and Russia have not met face to face. The summit, usually held in December, has been canceled only once — in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.