Germans receive fake letters inviting them to the Foreign Legion in Ukraine. The consulate initiated an investigation

Letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the Foreign Legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward began to arrive at the postal addresses of German citizens. These documents are fake and have nothing to do with the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular institution did not send any such messages. The consuls have already turned to the German police for an investigation," the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The Ministry views this incident as part of Russiaʼs disinformation campaign in the war against Ukraine.