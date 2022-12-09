Germans receive fake letters inviting them to the Foreign Legion in Ukraine. The consulate initiated an investigation

Letters allegedly from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the Foreign Legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward began to arrive at the postal addresses of German citizens. These documents are fake and have nothing to do with the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.
"These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular institution did not send any such messages. The consuls have already turned to the German police for an investigation," the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
The Ministry views this incident as part of Russiaʼs disinformation campaign in the war against Ukraine.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that theyconsider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base and the US Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.