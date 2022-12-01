The Senate of the Czech Republic voted to train the Ukrainian military in the country

Czech senators supported conducting exercises for the Ukrainian military on the territory of the country.

This was reported by Radio Prague International.

Thus, in 2023, up to four thousand Ukrainian soldiers will be able to train in the Czech Republic. According to the government document, five four-week courses will be held there, in each of which up to 800 Ukrainian military personnel will take part.

The upper chamber of the Senate also supported the decision to send Czech military personnel to train Ukrainians in other EU countries — up to 55 instructors can be sent there.