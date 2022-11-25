Intelligence: Thanks to the satellite purchased by the Prytula fund, it was possible to scout 150 areas of the enemyʼs location

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense conducted a space reconnaissance of enemy objects.

This is reported on the Intelligence page.

The office carried out space radar reconnaissance of about 150 areas where the enemy was located. "This became possible thanks to the cooperation with Charity Foundation of Serhii Prytula, who put the ICEYE satellite at the disposal of Ukrainian intelligence officers, as well as contractual access to the database of the SAR-satellite constellation," reports Intelligence.

They emphasized that thanks to the project, it was possible to identify and confirm about 2,600 pieces of military equipment. In particular: tanks, self-propelled artillery installations, armored combat vehicles, helicopters, operational-tactical complexes "Iskander", anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, anti-aircraft missile-cannon "Pantsir-S1", enemy radar stations, pontoon crossings, boats and tents in locations of enemy units.

"The data obtained with the help of a satellite made it possible to effectively determine the hidden location of the enemy in forest plantations, in any weather and at night," the HUR noted.