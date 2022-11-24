The mass media published satellite images of the blackout in Ukraine on Thursday night

"Radio Liberty" published satellite images of the territory of Ukraine, which was left without power after the missile strikes by the Russians. The pictures were taken by the NASA space agency.
Journalists compared images of Ukrainian cities taken on the night of November 23-24 with images taken during the same period of the day on February 6, 2022 — before the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia and massive missile attacks.
- On November 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Lviv region, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in a number of other regions. Due to the attack, lights were turned off almost throughout the country.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians launched a total of 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet kamikaze drones. It was possible to shoot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.