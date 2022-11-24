Missile attack on Ukraine: 10 people died, 55 more were wounded

65 people became the victims of yesterdayʼs massive missile attack on Ukraine. 10 of them were killed, 55 were wounded.
During the briefing, the press officer of the State Service for Emergency Situations Oleksandr Khorunzhyi informed.
In total, 36 objects in eight regions and Kyiv were damaged. Among them are energy facilities, as well as private and multi-apartment residential buildings.
- On November 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Lviv region, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in a number of other regions. Due to the attack, lights were turned off almost throughout the country.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians launched a total of 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet kamikaze drones. It was possible to shoot down 51 missiles and 5 drones.