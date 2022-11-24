Scythian gold, rare cars and weapons: the SSU prevented the export of Bohuslaevʼs property abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) prevented the property of the former MP and head of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from being taken abroad. Its value of property was hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

The press service of the SSU writes about this.

"As a result of investigative and operational actions, the participants of the arrangement were identified. They turned out to be several managers of the plantʼs structural divisions. It was they who tried to hide the property of their leader on the territory of controlled commercial structures. In the future, the officials planned to illegally export the "assets" outside the borders of our state," the department noted.

In total, the law enforcement officers seized seven luxury cars, a boat, three hunting rifles, Scythian gold and other antique items.