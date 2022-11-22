On the eve of the CSTO summit and Putinʼs visit, a protest with Ukrainian flags was held in Yerevan

In the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, on the eve of tomorrowʼs CSTO summit, the opposition party National Democratic Pole held a protest against the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Belarusian self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko.

As reported by the Armenian Radio Liberty, the participants of the protest marched with the flags of Ukraine, the USA and EU countries, shouting anti-Russian slogans. People chanted "Russia is an enemy!" and "CSTO is an enemy!", and some people walked with placards in support of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The participants of the procession said that Russia is not an ally of Armenia, given its inaction during the armed conflict between the Armenian side and Azerbaijan in September of this year. They mentioned that the Russian Federation did not provide any support to the CSTO member.

The members of the opposition party said that the visit of the leaders of unfriendly and even "hostile to Armenia" CSTO member countries should receive a worthy opposition and reaction. The opposition is planning a new protest tomorrow.