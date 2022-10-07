Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the creation of an EU mission on the border between the countries

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the creation of a civilian EU mission on the border between the states. It will help them in the delimitation of borders.

The press service of the European Council writes about it.

It was reported there that on October 6, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev through the mediation of the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the Alma-Atina Declaration of 1991, in which both sides recognize each otherʼs territorial integrity and sovereignty. They confirmed that this will be the basis for the work of border delimitation commissions, the next meeting of border commissions will be held in Brussels by the end of October," the Eurocouncil reported.

Armenia agreed to the deployment of the EU civilian mission, and Azerbaijan assured that it would cooperate with it if necessary. The mission will start work in October and will work for two months.

The President of Azerbaijan Aliyev himself considers it possible to sign a peace agreement with Armenia by the end of 2022.

"If the Armenian side has the will, the peace treaty can be signed by the end of this year. Time is running out. Although the first meeting of the heads of foreign affairs did not bring success, I believe that this [meeting] is a positive step," Aliyev noted.