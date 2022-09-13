Fighting began on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pashinyan appealed to Russia and the CSTO for help

Fighting broke out on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Defense Ministries of both countries.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of "large-scale provocation", in response to which the Azerbaijani army uses "local countermeasures".

"Armeniaʼs continued policy of military adventurism and revanchism, intensive shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kelbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Gedabay directions during the last month and the large-scale provocations it carried out today are the main reasons for the escalation of the conflict. Therefore, the responsibility lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan noted.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia stated that as of this morning the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained extremely tense. The Azerbaijani side seems to be continuing intensive shelling with artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber guns. Both military and civilian infrastructure are under attack. "In some areas, Azerbaijani units resorted to positional advancement," the Ministry of Defense of Armenia notes.

The website of the Armenian government reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. In a conversation with the latter, Pashinyan said that he had asked for help from Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).