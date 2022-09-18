A rally is held in Armenia demanding withdrawal from the CSTO — a military alliance led by Russia

A rally for the countryʼs withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia, is taking place in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, near the Hafeschan Arts Center, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting.
"Radio Azatutyun" and Interfax write about it.
Hundreds of people gathered with placards and flags near the arts center and Freedom Square. They welcome the visit of the American representative, demand that the USA take measures against Azerbaijan, and also demand that the Armenian authorities withdraw from the CSTO.
The head of the European Party of Armenia, Tigran Khzmalyan, said that the demands of the people are related to the actual refusal of Russia and the CSTO to provide military aid against the background of renewed hostilities on the border with Azerbaijan.
According to him, Armenia should strive to join NATO in order to "return the lost lands".
In addition, the Alliance of Democratic Forces of Armenia, which includes a number of parties and public organizations, issued a statement demanding that the authorities establish allied relations with Western countries, invite and deploy UN peacekeeping forces on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ban the broadcasting of Russian TV channels
- In July of this year, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, accused Russia and Armenia of violating the agreements that were written in the declaration on the cessation of hostilities. Later, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, promised to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh in September.
- At the end of August, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, confirmed the control of the city of Lachin and the Lachin Corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was the only road connecting the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
- On September 13, hostilities began on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of "large-scale provocation". Armenia announced the invasion and shelling of its territory. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appealed to the CSTO, the UN Security Council and Russia for help. The CSTO decided to send a mission to assess the situation on the ground. In response, the Armenian authorities began to express dissatisfaction and directly accuse the bloc of inaction.