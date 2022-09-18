A rally is held in Armenia demanding withdrawal from the CSTO — a military alliance led by Russia

A rally for the countryʼs withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia, is taking place in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, near the Hafeschan Arts Center, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting.

"Radio Azatutyun" and Interfax write about it.

Hundreds of people gathered with placards and flags near the arts center and Freedom Square. They welcome the visit of the American representative, demand that the USA take measures against Azerbaijan, and also demand that the Armenian authorities withdraw from the CSTO.

The head of the European Party of Armenia, Tigran Khzmalyan, said that the demands of the people are related to the actual refusal of Russia and the CSTO to provide military aid against the background of renewed hostilities on the border with Azerbaijan.

According to him, Armenia should strive to join NATO in order to "return the lost lands".

In addition, the Alliance of Democratic Forces of Armenia, which includes a number of parties and public organizations, issued a statement demanding that the authorities establish allied relations with Western countries, invite and deploy UN peacekeeping forces on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ban the broadcasting of Russian TV channels