Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on another truce. The Armenian Prime Minister informs about 49 people killed due to the shelling

Azerbaijan and Armenia, through the mediation of Russia, agreed on another truce. Both countries accused each other of provocations.

The relevant statement is available on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We expect that the ceasefire agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 13 this year will be fully implemented," they stated.

Russia also once again called on both countries to resolve the conflict diplomatically, in particular in the issue of defining borders.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that 49 people were killed during the night shelling from Azerbaijan. He says that the Azerbaijani side wants to present it as a response to provocations.

"As of now we have 49 confirmed dead by the Ministry of Defence, but I must also note that this number is unfortunately not final," he noted.