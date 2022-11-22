“Ukrzaliznytsia” started selling train tickets from Kyiv to Kherson and back

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" opened the sale of tickets from Kyiv to Kherson on November 22 and 24 and from Kherson to Kyiv on November 23 and 25 (with a stop in Mykolaiv).
A train with nine carriages will depart for this run. Tickets can be bought in the application, chatbot and on the website booking.uz.gov.ua.
Passengers traveling from Kherson are asked to arrive at the station one and a half to two hours in advance due to a security check before boarding.
Currently, railway workers continue to work on updating the permanent schedule of flight 101/102 Kyiv — Kherson.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians.
- On November 13, as part of the "Tickets to Victory" charity project, Ukrzaliznytsia launched the sale of tickets to Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol. Then charity tickets to temporarily occupied Sevastopol appeared.
- On November 18, the first train left Kyiv for Kherson. Tickets were available to those who bought the charity "Tickets to Victory".