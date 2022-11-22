“Ukrzaliznytsia” started selling train tickets from Kyiv to Kherson and back

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" opened the sale of tickets from Kyiv to Kherson on November 22 and 24 and from Kherson to Kyiv on November 23 and 25 (with a stop in Mykolaiv).

A train with nine carriages will depart for this run. Tickets can be bought in the application, chatbot and on the website booking.uz.gov.ua.

Passengers traveling from Kherson are asked to arrive at the station one and a half to two hours in advance due to a security check before boarding.

Currently, railway workers continue to work on updating the permanent schedule of flight 101/102 Kyiv — Kherson.