“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched the sale of charity tickets to another occupied Ukrainian city

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) together with the UNITED24 platform launched charity tickets for sale to Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

You can buy tickets here, and use them immediately after deoccupation. As soon as traffic resumes, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will send customers a letter with information about the selected train.

"Train to Victory" will go to Sevastopol, the painted cars of which are dedicated to the feats of people in the temporarily occupied territories.

The proceeds will be spent on the purchase of cars that will help connect cities and towns in the de-occupied territories with the nearest railway junctions.