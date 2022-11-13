”Ukrzaliznytsia” started selling tickets to Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol. They can be used after deoccupation

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company starts selling tickets to Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol. This was done as part of the charity project "Tickets to Victory" together with the UNITED24 platform.

This was reported in the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

From November 13, you can buy tickets for the first three flights from Kyiv to five cities: already unoccupied Kherson, as well as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Simferopol.

"The ticket can be purchased, kept as a symbol of faith in the Armed Forces and the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers, and can be used immediately after de-occupation. As soon as the movement is resumed, railway workers will send a message with the date and place," Ukrzaliznytsia explained.

The "Train to Victory" dedicated to the feats of people in the temporarily occupied territories will travel on these routes.

The proceeds will be spent on the purchase of cars that will help connect cities and towns in the de-occupied territories with the nearest railway junctions.

You can buy a symbolic ticket at the link.