”Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched an application for buying train tickets

Sofiia Telishevska
"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the launch of its own mobile application for ticket sales and passenger information.

In the application, users will be able to:

  • buy tickets for all long-distance trains in Ukraine;
  • return tickets;
  • receive notifications about the flight and train arrival/departure track;
  • find the necessary flight and answers to frequently asked questions about transportation;
  • get access to a personal account with saving flight history and passenger data for quick re-orders.

The new application was tested in July, and today it is available to all users on the AppStore and Google Play Market.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is a direct seller of tickets through the application, and therefore the cost of tickets will not have a commission upon payment.