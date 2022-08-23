”Ukrzaliznytsia” launched “Train to Victory”. Each of its seven cars is dedicated to the occupied territories

Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Train to Victory with cars painted by artists. It is dedicated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the deeds of people resisting Russian troops.

This is reported by the Ukrzaliznytsia.

"The basis for the stories [on the train cars] were the feats of Ukrainians who are fighting, despite the pressure of the occupiers and constant danger. Train to Victory is a joint thank-you project of Ukrzaliznytsia, communication agency Gres Todorchuk and Ukrainian artists under the curatorship of Katya Taylor — to all partisans, railway workers, doctors, military and civilians," the message reads.

The wagons are painted by Ukrainian artists and dedicated to the Crimea, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. Each carriage has a QR code that leads to a website with stories that inspired the artists.

These seven passenger cars will run on the route Kyiv — Uzhgorod.