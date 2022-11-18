“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches trains to de-occupied Kherson

"Ukrzaliznytsia" restores the railway connection with Kherson. The first train will depart from Kyiv on Friday, November 18.

"Babel" was told about this in the companyʼs press service.

The first tickets will be available to those who bought the charity "Tickets to Victory". The train will leave Kyiv at 22:15.

The company notes that the Kyiv — Kherson train will be regular and run every other day.