“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches trains to de-occupied Kherson

"Ukrzaliznytsia" restores the railway connection with Kherson. The first train will depart from Kyiv on Friday, November 18.
"Babel" was told about this in the companyʼs press service.
The first tickets will be available to those who bought the charity "Tickets to Victory". The train will leave Kyiv at 22:15.
The company notes that the Kyiv — Kherson train will be regular and run every other day.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.
- The secretary of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov called on citizens not to hurry back to the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region, because there are still risks for the civilian population there.