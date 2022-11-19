Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv

The Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv, where he met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
“From the first days of the war, Ukraine and Great Britain were strong allies. At the meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security. Together we are stronger and will achieve the desired results,” the president said in the video description of the meeting with Sunak.
- On October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, resigned. She was in office for only 45 days. By October 31, the Conservative Party had to elect a new leader, and therefore a new prime minister.
- Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on October 23 that he is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. It was expected that ex-prime minister Boris Johnson would apply for this position. He allegedly already had the support of more than 100 deputies, but the rest of the conservatives were categorically against it. Therefore, Johnson decided not to increase the split in the party and not to run.
- Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.