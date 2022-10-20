British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. She was in the position for a month and a half

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation. She was in the position only one and a half months.

She stated this at a briefing on October 20.

Truss noted that she had already informed King Charles III of her decision. She resigned from the position of leader of the Conservative Party, and accordingly, the prime minister.

During the briefing, she emphasized that she came to authority in a period of "great economic and international instability." However, she could not live up to the mandate entrusted to her by the conservatives, so she is resigning.