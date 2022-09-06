Liz Truss officially headed the British government. The queen approved her as the Prime Minister

Former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss officially headed the UK government. Queen Elizabeth II approved her as the Prime Minister and instructed her to form a government.

Sky News writes about it.

The meeting took place in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, where the Queen was on vacation. Elizabeth II first accepted Johnsonʼs resignation, and then approved Trussʼ appointment.

She will now head back to London, where she will deliver her first speech as prime minister and begin forming a new government.

Currently, there is no official news about any new minister in the Truss government. However, the British media, citing their own sources, have already reported on a number of possible appointments. In particular, they write that Ben Wallace, who is actively agitating for military aid to Ukraine, will remain in the post of defense minister.