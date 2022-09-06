”Together we can ride out the storm.” Liz Truss made her first speech as Prime Minister of Great Britain

The newly elected Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, made her first address to the nation.
Sky News writes about it.
In her speech, the Prime Minister outlined three priorities for her work in the office: developing the economy through tax cuts and reforms, solving the energy crisis, and improving access to health care.
Truss also mentioned her predecessor. She called Boris Johnson a "hugely consequential prime minister".
The Prime Minister also confirmed her promise to take action on electricity bills this week and assured that she will check whether Britons can make appointments with doctors and get the necessary medical services.
"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy. And we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be," said Liz Truss.
She also pledged to stand up for freedom and democracy around the world with Britainʼs allies.
"We cannot have security at home without security abroad," Truss said.
- On July 7, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. He served as the head of the party and the government until a new one was elected. This was preceded by a series of scandals — Johnson was accused of organizing a party without observing the quarantine measures that the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. He was also criticized for appointing Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues. At the beginning of July, more than 50 members of his cabinet and high-ranking officials left Johnson due to scandals.
- On September 5, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss became the leader of the Conservative Party. She defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a party vote.
- On September 6, ex-foreign minister Liz Truss officially headed the UK government. Queen Elizabeth II approved her as prime minister and instructed her to form a government.