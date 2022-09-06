”Together we can ride out the storm.” Liz Truss made her first speech as Prime Minister of Great Britain

The newly elected Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, made her first address to the nation.

Sky News writes about it.

In her speech, the Prime Minister outlined three priorities for her work in the office: developing the economy through tax cuts and reforms, solving the energy crisis, and improving access to health care.

Truss also mentioned her predecessor. She called Boris Johnson a "hugely consequential prime minister".

The Prime Minister also confirmed her promise to take action on electricity bills this week and assured that she will check whether Britons can make appointments with doctors and get the necessary medical services.

"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy. And we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be," said Liz Truss.

She also pledged to stand up for freedom and democracy around the world with Britainʼs allies.

"We cannot have security at home without security abroad," Truss said.