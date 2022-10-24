The ex-Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. He was the only candidate

The former finance minister Rishi Sunak will become the new prime minister of Great Britain. He was the only candidate for this position.
Sky News writes about it.
In order to become a candidate in the Conservative leadership elections and, accordingly, the new prime minister, it was necessary to gain more than 100 votes of support from deputies. There were 357 of them in total. Sunak has already collected almost 200 such votes, and his only opponent was the leader of the House of Commons of Great Britain Penny Mordont.
Mordont was able to collect almost 30 votes and has already informed that she is withdrawing her candidacy. This means that Sunak automatically wins the election for the leader of the Conservative Party and will soon become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.
- On October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss resigned. She was in office for only 45 days. Already next week, by October 31, the Conservative Party will elect a new leader, and therefore a new prime minister.
- Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak informed on October 23 that he is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. It was expected that ex-prime minister Boris Johnson would apply for this position. He allegedly already had the support of more than 100 deputies, but the rest of the conservatives were categorically against it. Therefore, Johnson decided not to increase the split in the party and not to run.