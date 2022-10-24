The ex-Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. He was the only candidate

The former finance minister Rishi Sunak will become the new prime minister of Great Britain. He was the only candidate for this position.

Sky News writes about it.

In order to become a candidate in the Conservative leadership elections and, accordingly, the new prime minister, it was necessary to gain more than 100 votes of support from deputies. There were 357 of them in total. Sunak has already collected almost 200 such votes, and his only opponent was the leader of the House of Commons of Great Britain Penny Mordont.

Mordont was able to collect almost 30 votes and has already informed that she is withdrawing her candidacy. This means that Sunak automatically wins the election for the leader of the Conservative Party and will soon become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.