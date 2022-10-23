Sky News: Boris Johnson dropped out of the list of contenders for the position of Prime Minister of Great Britain

Boris Johnson will not apply for the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Sky News writes about it.

In a statement, the former prime minister confirmed that he had the support of more than 100 Conservative MPs, but concluded that "this is simply not the right time".

Johnson also said that while he was "attracted" to have the support of colleagues, "you canʼt govern effectively if you donʼt have a united party in parliament".

Several longtime allies of Mr. Johnson, including Suella Braverman and Steve Baker, have endorsed Rishi Sunak. Currently, he is the leader of the voting, because he has already collected 144 votes.