Instead of Liz Truss. The former finance minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, nominated his candidacy for the post of prime minister

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced that he is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

He announced this on October 23 on Twitter.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis, — writes Sunak. He goes on to say that he can "fix our economy, unite our party, and benefit our country," and that while "the challenges we face now are even greater than the challenges of the pandemic, the opportunities are if we do the right choice is phenomenal."

Pledging to deliver on the 2019 manifesto, which won the Tories 43.6% of the vote, Sunak says he will see "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of government".