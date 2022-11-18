Haaretz: Israel allowed Western countries to supply weapons with Israeli components to Ukraine

The authorities of Israel allowed the transfer of weapons with Israeli components to Ukraine. They also agreed to finance "strategic materials" needed for military aid to Ukraine.

This is written by Haaretz with reference to its own sources.

A few weeks ago, the USA appealed to Israel to get more involved in helping Ukraine. The Americans wanted Israel to agree to transfer some air defense systems to Ukraine.

But later they agreed that Israel would finance millions of dollars worth of "strategic materials" needed for the Ukrainian army. This payment went to a NATO member country that had already purchased these "materials" and sent them to Ukraine.

In addition, the Israeli Ministry of Defense allowed Western countries to supply Ukraine with weapons with Israeli components, in particular, electro-optical systems and fire control systems.

Israel has asked all parties involved in these processes not to announce it publicly.