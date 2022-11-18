Haaretz: Israel allowed Western countries to supply weapons with Israeli components to Ukraine

The authorities of Israel allowed the transfer of weapons with Israeli components to Ukraine. They also agreed to finance "strategic materials" needed for military aid to Ukraine.
This is written by Haaretz with reference to its own sources.
A few weeks ago, the USA appealed to Israel to get more involved in helping Ukraine. The Americans wanted Israel to agree to transfer some air defense systems to Ukraine.
But later they agreed that Israel would finance millions of dollars worth of "strategic materials" needed for the Ukrainian army. This payment went to a NATO member country that had already purchased these "materials" and sent them to Ukraine.
In addition, the Israeli Ministry of Defense allowed Western countries to supply Ukraine with weapons with Israeli components, in particular, electro-optical systems and fire control systems.
Israel has asked all parties involved in these processes not to announce it publicly.
- On October 23, the American newspaper The New York Times wrote that Israel provides Ukraine with useful intelligence that is needed to shoot down Iranian-made drones.
- On October 19, it became known that Ukraine has requested a number of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems from Israel.
- Since February 24, Israel has exclusively provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in large volumes. On October 19, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country will help Ukraine develop a warning system for air defense, but Israel does not plan to supply Ukrainians with weapons.