Israel will help Ukraine develop an anti-aircraft warning system, but will not hand over weapons

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on October 19 that his country would help Ukraine develop a warning system for air defense. At the same time, Israel does not plan to supply Ukrainians with weapons.

CNN writes about it.

"We asked the Ukrainians to share information about their needs in air defense systems. As soon as we receive this information, we will be able to help develop a rescue early warning system for the civilian population," Gantz noted during a meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union in Israel.

He added that while "Israel supports Ukraine, NATO and the West" and will continue to send equipment to Ukraine, there will be no arms supply "due to a number of operational considerations."

"We will continue to support Ukraine within our limits, as we did before," Gantz added.