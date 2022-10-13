NYT: Israel gives Ukraine intelligence information on Iranian drones

Israel provides Ukraine with intelligence information on Iranian drones used by the Russian army.

An anonymous Ukrainian high-ranking official told The New York Times about this.

He added that a private Israeli firm provides Ukraine with satellite images of the positions of Russian troops.

In September, Axios reported that Ukraine had asked Israel to share any intelligence information on cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Earlier, Politico journalists, citing their own sources in the U.S. Congress, reported that congressmen are trying to force the administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden to sell or transfer new air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, including the Iron Dome. But later the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were "signals" in the media about the U.S. support for Ukraineʼs missile program, but it was too early to talk about providing the Iron Dome system.