NYT: Israel gives Ukraine intelligence information on Iranian drones

Israel provides Ukraine with intelligence information on Iranian drones used by the Russian army.
An anonymous Ukrainian high-ranking official told The New York Times about this.
He added that a private Israeli firm provides Ukraine with satellite images of the positions of Russian troops.
In September, Axios reported that Ukraine had asked Israel to share any intelligence information on cooperation between Russia and Iran.
Earlier, Politico journalists, citing their own sources in the U.S. Congress, reported that congressmen are trying to force the administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden to sell or transfer new air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, including the Iron Dome. But later the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were "signals" in the media about the U.S. support for Ukraineʼs missile program, but it was too early to talk about providing the Iron Dome system.
- On July 11, the United States reported that Iran would soon provide Russia with "up to several hundred drones" and train the Russian military to use them. Russia wanted to get drones for the war against Ukraine amid heavy losses. After that, Iran stated that it has not sold military equipment to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine and opposes further escalation of hostilities.
- On July 16, CNN reported that a Russian delegation visited Iran twice to inspect the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 attack drones, which are capable of carrying missiles. CNN published a satellite image taken on the day of the Russiansʼ visit.