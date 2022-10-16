The government of Israel is calling for the first military aid to Ukraine

Israelʼs Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Nachman Shai, called on the government to provide military aid to Ukraine.

He made such a statement in response to the fact that Iran plans to transfer to Russia an additional batch of drones and short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

"There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict. The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide," the minister wrote.

Since February 24, Israel has exclusively provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in large volumes.