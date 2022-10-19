Ukraine has requested a number of air defense and missile defense systems from Israel. Among them are “Iron Dome” and Patriot

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel handed over an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country with a request from the Ukrainian side to supply a number of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems.

Axios writes about this with reference to a copy of this letter and its confirmation by Israeli officials.

Ukraine is asking for the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the Iron Beam short-range anti-aircraft systems, which destroy targets with directed energy and are still at the test stage, the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, the Indo-Israeli missile systems of the class " surface-to-air" Barak-8, air defense systems "Davidʼs Sling", as well as Arrow Interceptor anti-ballistic missile systems. In addition, Ukraine is asking for the training of Ukrainian operators.