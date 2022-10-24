NYT: Israel gives Ukraine intelligence data to fight Iranian drones

Israel provides Ukraine with useful intelligence data, which is necessary for the impression of Iranian-made drones.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian official.

Similar information was also published by The Wall Street Journal on October 18.

The NYT does not specify which data it is referring to, but reminds that after Russia used drones against Kyiv on Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba asked Israel to provide weapons for air defense.

The request was rejected by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz because Israel cooperates with Russia in carrying out Israeli Air Force raids in Syria. At the same time, according to him, Tel Aviv will provide early warning systems that will help counter Iranian drones.