Media: Israel struck the production point of Iranian drones in Syria

Israel hit the assembly point of Iranian drones near Damascus in Syria with missiles.
This was reported by the human rights center The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR).
According to their data, on October 21, an Israeli airstrike completely destroyed equipment for the production of drones in the area of the Dimas military airport. In January 2022, this equipment was brought to Syria from Iran. There were no reports of human casualties.
- On July 2, 2022, the Israeli army launched a missile attack on a target of the Hezbollah group on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Al-Hamidia.
- In March 2022, the media reported that Russia had turned to terrorist organizations for help and had hired 800 fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah organization for the war in Ukraine.