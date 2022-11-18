The General Staff: Workers of the industrial enterprises are being recruited to the PMC “Wagner” in Russia

Workers of industrial enterprises are actively being recruited to the PMC "Wagner" in the Belgorod region of Russia.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to the agreement with the management of the Oskol electrometallurgical plant, workers of draft age will be involved in military training on the basis of a private military company for a period of 30 days with retention of wages.
Meetings are planned to be held in batches of 25% of workers from the plant. After that, participants will be offered to sign a contract.
- The Russian PMC "Wagner" takes an active part in the war against Ukraine and is involved not only in battles, but also in the construction of defense fortifications in the occupied territories. Also, the "Wagners" are responsible for a number of executions of video prisoners and war crimes.
- The leader of the "Wagnerites" Prygozhyn was spotted several times in Ukraine, in particular in Popasna, where Ukrainian HIMARS destroyed a mercenary base in August. In addition, the beauty travels around colonies and prisons, where she agitates prisoners to join the Communist Party.
- On November 4, Russian President Putin told journalists that 318 000 people were mobilized in the Russian Federation, of which 49 000 are already in the war against Ukraine. Officially, the Russian authorities announced a plan to mobilize 300 000 Russians into the ranks of the army. Putin explained the larger number of mobilized "volunteers". At the same time, on November 1, Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu gave completely different numbers — he said that 87 000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.