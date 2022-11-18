The General Staff: Workers of the industrial enterprises are being recruited to the PMC “Wagner” in Russia

Workers of industrial enterprises are actively being recruited to the PMC "Wagner" in the Belgorod region of Russia.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the agreement with the management of the Oskol electrometallurgical plant, workers of draft age will be involved in military training on the basis of a private military company for a period of 30 days with retention of wages.

Meetings are planned to be held in batches of 25% of workers from the plant. After that, participants will be offered to sign a contract.