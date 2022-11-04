Putin announced the mobilization of 318 000 Russians. 49 000 of them are already at war. Shoigu called completely different figures

Russian President Putin told journalists that 318 000 people were mobilized in the Russian Federation. 49 000 of them are already in the war against Ukraine.

Meduza and The Insider write about it.

Officially, the Russian authorities announced a plan to mobilize 300 000 Russians into the ranks of the army. Putin explained the larger number of mobilized as "volunteers". At the same time, on November 1, Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu gave completely different numbers. He said that 87 000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.

Separately, Meduza writes that Putin today signed a law that allows Russians with outstanding or unexpunged convictions for serious crimes to be mobilized for military service. Prior to that, prisoners were recruited for the war against Ukraine in the PMC "Wagner". Now they can officially be enrolled in the army.