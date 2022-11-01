The Kremlin stated that a decree on the end of mobilization was not needed. The autumn draft for the army has begun in Russia

The spokesman of the President of Russia Dmytro Peskov informed that a separate decree of Putin is not needed to complete the so-called partial mobilization.
His words were quoted by the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti.
"The decree is not needed, we have the conclusion of the state legal department of the presidential administration on this matter. Accordingly, partial mobilization has been completed," he noted.
He added that the Ministry of Defense sent relevant telegrams to the military commissars. When was asked if Putinʼs current order of "partial mobilization" would allow a new phase of mobilization to begin, Peskov said "no" and stated that 300 000 conscripts were mobilized, thereby "fulfilling the decree."
On November 1, the autumn conscription for the army began, "Radio Svoboda" reports. It is planned to conscript 120 000 people into the army.
- On October 31, Putin informed that the mobilization in Russia was completed, and when asked by journalists about the relevant decree, he replied that he would "consult with lawyers" on this matter. On the same day, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu reported on the completion of the partial mobilization.
- Human rights activists and lawyers, however, fear that the Russian authorities may continue to recruit Russians to send them to war against Ukraine, since Putinʼs first decree allows for this — it does not have clear deadlines for the completion of mobilization, and the number of conscripts is hidden. The mass media previously reported that up to 1 million people are being mobilized under the decree.