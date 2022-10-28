Russian Defense Minister Shoigu informed about the end of mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia.

This is reported by Insider.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu stated that 300 000 people had been drafted into the ranks of the Russian army, and "no other mobilization tasks are planned."

According to Shoigu, the military commissars will continue to recruit only volunteers and those willing to sign a contract.

The Shoigu also reported that after training, 82 000 conscripts had already been sent to the active troops.

At the same time, Russian human rights defender Pavlo Chikov stated that the law and the decree on mobilization presuppose its announcement, but the completion or termination of mobilization is not regulated in any way by regulatory acts. He clarifies that the heads of the regions do not have any authority to complete the mobilization, although he assists in its announcement. According to him, the need for a new wave of conscription may arise at any moment.