The Main Directorate of Intelligence: The occupiers mobilized 200 000 people for the war with Ukraine

The Russians mobilized about 200 000 people for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MDU).

"The number of people mobilized into the ranks of the Soviet Union of the Russian Federation of the "first wave" is confirmed — at least, 200 000 people," the military intelligence reports.

It is noted that the first part of the mobilized, sent to Ukraine with a minimum period of training (or without it at all), is intended to stabilize the front line. The next units of the mobilized will be sent in view of the development of the operational situation and, if possible, depending on the readiness of the personnel. According to the same principle, mobilized second, third and other waves of mobilization will be involved in conducting hostilities against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.