In Russia, more than 100 mobilized people staged a riot — they refuse to leave the barracks

In Russia, the mobilized refused to follow orders and leave the barracks to participate in the war on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

"According to the available information, at one of the training grounds of the Eastern Military District, due to the low level of security, non-compliance with sanitary standards, inadequate food, and the lack of normal living conditions, more than 100 mobilized people refuse to comply with any command orders and leave the barracks," the General Staff noted.

They emphasized that the mobilization and transfer of reserves do not allow the occupiers to overcome the resistance of the Ukrainian army.