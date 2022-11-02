In Britain, on behalf of Ukrainians, the PMC “Wagner” and its founder Prigozhin were sued

The British law firm McCue Jury & Partners, on behalf of the affected Ukrainians, is filing a lawsuit in the High Court of London against the PMC “Wagner” and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who today personally recruits prisoners in Russian prisons for the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the company.

The lawsuit concerns terror against the Ukrainian population and intentional infliction of harm and suffering.

The firm stated this is the first time in history that a private military company has been sued for terrorism. They believe that this precedent can change the attitude towards similar organizations that work for the regimes.

The case will be financed through crowdfunding.