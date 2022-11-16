Ukraine returned 103 children deported to Russia

103 children who were forcibly taken to Russia by the occupiers were returned to Ukraine.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Juvenile Prevention Department of the National Police Yaroslav Shanko.

According to him, in total, the Russians illegally deported 11 129 children to Russia.

"State institutions are currently working on mechanisms, as well as their legal consolidation in the legislation of Ukraine regarding the return of these children," Shanko noted at the press conference.