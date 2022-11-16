Ukraine returned 103 children deported to Russia

103 children who were forcibly taken to Russia by the occupiers were returned to Ukraine.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Juvenile Prevention Department of the National Police Yaroslav Shanko.
According to him, in total, the Russians illegally deported 11 129 children to Russia.
"State institutions are currently working on mechanisms, as well as their legal consolidation in the legislation of Ukraine regarding the return of these children," Shanko noted at the press conference.
- In mid-October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the Russian authorities had taken several thousand children out of the annexed Kherson region.
- According to the Office of the Ombudsman, at least 7 700 Ukrainian children were deported to Russia.
- On November 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers had deported 11 000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.