The Russians kidnapped several thousand children from the occupied Kherson region

The Russian authorities took several thousand children out of the annexed Kherson region of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Marat Khusnullin, writes The Insider.

The children were "suggested" to leave for the territory of Russia due to constant shelling. "We have several thousand children already in the territory of other regions of Russia, resting in rest homes, childrenʼs camps," he said.

The deputy prime minister of the occupiers said that now almost 500 people "leave" the Kherson region every day. The Russian authorities claim that this is happening voluntarily, but Ukraine and the UN say that it is abduction as part of the forced resettlement and deportation of Ukrainians.