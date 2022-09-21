Since the beginning of the war, Russia has deported more than 7 700 Ukrainian children

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the occupiers have deported 7 754 children from Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ombudsmanʼs Office.

"Information according to the state child search portal "Children of War" as of September 21, 2022: 233 children — missing, 7 754 — deported, 5 874 — found," the message specifies.

The “Children of War” platform provides up-to-date and aggregated data on children who have been injured, killed, injured, missing or deported, who have been located and rescued. The platform also allows you to contact law enforcement agencies, which will be useful for the childrenʼs relatives.