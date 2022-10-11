37 more children deported by the occupiers were returned to Ukraine

37 more children deported by the Russians returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT).

At the end of August, the Russian occupiers took these children from Kharkiv region to the Russian town of Kabardinka (near Gelendzhik). It happened despite the fact, that all of them have parents.

Now the children have been returned to their parents. They are together in Transcarpathia.