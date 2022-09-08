USA: Filtration operations in Ukraine are controlled by Putin administration officials

The permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that the United States has evidence that the filtering operations in the captured territories of Ukraine are controlled by officials of the administration of Russian President Putin.

She told about this at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrinform reports.

"I want to state clearly: the United States has information that officials of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation control and coordinate these filtering operations. The forcible transfer or deportation of people under protection from occupied territories to the territory of an occupying country is a serious violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population, which constitutes a war crime,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

She added that according to available data, from 900,000 to 1.6 million citizens of Ukraine were filtered. And these are those who were deported to the Russian Federation.

According to her, all this is being done by the occupation authorities in order to prepare for the annexation of the captured territories of Ukraine and to hold fictitious "referendums".

Barbara Woodward, the representative of Great Britain at the UN, said that the occupiers are trying to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories by deportation.