Zelensky: The occupiers deported almost 11,000 Ukrainian children

The occupiers deported 11,000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Head of State noted that a meeting of the Coordination Council of Ukraine on Child Protection and Safety was held under the chairmanship of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak.

"We discussed how to stop the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and bring home all those who were deported. At least, these are almost 11 thousand children — we know them by name. But these are only those we know about. And in fact, there are more exported," the president said.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of the leading states, whom Ukraine urged to help in the implementation of this task.